Friday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Services

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Within the sector, DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) and Edwards Lifesciences Corp (Symbol: EW) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 6.4% and 6.1%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.7% on the day, and down 5.66% year-to-date. DexCom Inc, meanwhile, is down 39.35% year-to-date, and Edwards Lifesciences Corp, is down 22.25% year-to-date. Combined, DXCM and EW make up approximately 1.9% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Among large Services stocks, Comcast Corp (Symbol: CMCSA) and Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.8% and 5.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 2.0% in midday trading, and down 22.19% on a year-to-date basis. Comcast Corp, meanwhile, is down 24.69% year-to-date, and Warner Bros Discovery Inc, is down 37.17% year-to-date. WBD makes up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.7% Industrial +1.4% Financial +1.1% Utilities +1.0% Materials +0.9% Technology & Communications +0.8% Consumer Products -0.0% Services -0.2% Healthcare -0.4%

