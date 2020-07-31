Friday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Materials

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Healthcare sector, showing a 1.9% loss. Within that group, DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA) and Stryker Corp (Symbol: SYK) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 5.8% and 4.8%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 1.8% on the day, and up 3.16% year-to-date. DaVita Inc, meanwhile, is up 14.34% year-to-date, and Stryker Corp, is down 8.64% year-to-date. Combined, DVA and SYK make up approximately 1.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 1.8% loss. Among large Materials stocks, WestRock Co (Symbol: WRK) and Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.1% and 4.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 1.1% in midday trading, and down 1.93% on a year-to-date basis. WestRock Co, meanwhile, is down 35.94% year-to-date, and Mohawk Industries, Inc., is down 41.87% year-to-date. WRK makes up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities -0.5% Technology & Communications -0.9% Financial -1.0% Energy -1.2% Services -1.5% Consumer Products -1.7% Industrial -1.7% Materials -1.8% Healthcare -1.9%

