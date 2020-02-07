Friday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Healthcare companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.9% loss. Within that group, Wellcare Health Plans Inc (Symbol: WCG) and ABIOMED, Inc. (Symbol: ABMD) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 42.8% and 5.7%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.9% on the day, and up 1.03% year-to-date. Wellcare Health Plans Inc, meanwhile, is up 5.97% year-to-date, and ABIOMED, Inc. is up 8.34% year-to-date. Combined, WCG and ABMD make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 1.9% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.9% and 4.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 1.7% in midday trading, and down 2.41% on a year-to-date basis. Albemarle Corp., meanwhile, is up 13.20% year-to-date, and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, is down 9.76% year-to-date. Combined, ALB and FCX make up approximately 4.4% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities -0.2% Financial -0.6% Industrial -0.8% Consumer Products -0.9% Energy -0.9% Services -1.0% Technology & Communications -1.2% Healthcare -1.9% Materials -1.9%

