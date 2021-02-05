Friday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Energy

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Healthcare companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.1% loss. Within that group, Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH) and Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.0% and 2.6%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is flat on the day on the day, and up 1.82% year-to-date. Cardinal Health, Inc., meanwhile, is up 1.26% year-to-date, and Centene Corp, is down 2.02% year-to-date. Combined, CAH and CNC make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Among large Energy stocks, TechnipFMC plc (Symbol: FTI) and Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (Symbol: COG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.3% and 5.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 1.0% in midday trading, and up 12.43% on a year-to-date basis. TechnipFMC plc, meanwhile, is up 15.33% year-to-date, and Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. is up 10.66% year-to-date. Combined, FTI and COG make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Services
|+1.6%
|Materials
|+1.2%
|Consumer Products
|+1.1%
|Utilities
|+0.9%
|Industrial
|+0.6%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.4%
|Financial
|+0.1%
|Healthcare
|-0.1%
|Energy
|-0.1%
