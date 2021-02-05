Markets
CAH

Friday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Energy

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Healthcare companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.1% loss. Within that group, Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH) and Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.0% and 2.6%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is flat on the day on the day, and up 1.82% year-to-date. Cardinal Health, Inc., meanwhile, is up 1.26% year-to-date, and Centene Corp, is down 2.02% year-to-date. Combined, CAH and CNC make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Among large Energy stocks, TechnipFMC plc (Symbol: FTI) and Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (Symbol: COG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.3% and 5.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 1.0% in midday trading, and up 12.43% on a year-to-date basis. TechnipFMC plc, meanwhile, is up 15.33% year-to-date, and Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. is up 10.66% year-to-date. Combined, FTI and COG make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Canada Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Services +1.6%
Materials +1.2%
Consumer Products +1.1%
Utilities +0.9%
Industrial +0.6%
Technology & Communications +0.4%
Financial +0.1%
Healthcare -0.1%
Energy -0.1%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CAH CNC XLV FTI COG

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest