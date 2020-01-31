Friday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Energy

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Healthcare sector, showing a 2.8% loss. Within that group, Wellcare Health Plans Inc (Symbol: WCG) and Edwards Lifesciences Corp (Symbol: EW) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 42.8% and 5.9%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 1.9% on the day, and down 2.57% year-to-date. Wellcare Health Plans Inc, meanwhile, is up 5.97% year-to-date, and Edwards Lifesciences Corp, is down 5.65% year-to-date. Combined, WCG and EW make up approximately 1.7% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 2.4% loss. Among large Energy stocks, Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) and Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.9% and 4.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 3.1% in midday trading, and down 11.01% on a year-to-date basis. Phillips 66, meanwhile, is down 18.56% year-to-date, and Valero Energy Corp, is down 10.29% year-to-date. Combined, PSX and VLO make up approximately 7.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities -0.6% Consumer Products -1.4% Financial -1.5% Services -1.6% Technology & Communications -1.8% Industrial -2.1% Materials -2.1% Energy -2.4% Healthcare -2.8%

