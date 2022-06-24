Friday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Energy

Markets
In afternoon trading on Friday, Healthcare stocks are the worst performing sector, up 1.4%. Within the sector, Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) and Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 1.5% and 1.2%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 1.0% on the day, and down 8.25% year-to-date. Moderna Inc, meanwhile, is down 44.44% year-to-date, and Centene Corp is up 0.23% year-to-date. Combined, MRNA and CNC make up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, up 1.6%. Among large Energy stocks, Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) and Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) are the most notable, showing a loss of 0.6% and 0.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 1.6% in midday trading, and up 32.14% on a year-to-date basis. Devon Energy Corp., meanwhile, is up 28.74% year-to-date, and Baker Hughes Company is up 20.45% year-to-date. Combined, DVN and BKR make up approximately 5.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Services +3.6%
Materials +3.6%
Industrial +3.3%
Financial +3.1%
Consumer Products +2.7%
Technology & Communications +2.5%
Utilities +1.8%
Energy +1.6%
Healthcare +1.4%

