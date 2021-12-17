Friday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Waste Management Stocks

In trading on Friday, general contractors & builders shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Topbuild, down about 6.1% and shares of Beazer Homes USA off about 4.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are waste management shares, down on the day by about 1.6% as a group, led down by US Ecology, trading lower by about 4.6% and Republic Services, trading lower by about 3%.

