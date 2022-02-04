In trading on Friday, general contractors & builders shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Pultegroup, off about 6.4% and shares of M.D.C. Holdings down about 6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are trucking shares, down on the day by about 3.4% as a group, led down by Yellow, trading lower by about 7.1% and Covenant Logistics Group, trading lower by about 5.8%.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Trucking Stocks

