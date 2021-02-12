Friday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Hospital & Medical Practitioners

In trading on Friday, general contractors & builders shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Comstock Holding Companies, off about 9.8% and shares of KB Home off about 1.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are hospital & medical practitioners shares, down on the day by about 1.1% as a group, led down by Adapthealth, trading lower by about 4.4% and Tenet Healthcare, trading lower by about 3%.

