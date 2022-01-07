Markets
Friday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Hospital & Medical Practitioners

In trading on Friday, general contractors & builders shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Lgi Homes, down about 5.7% and shares of Topbuild off about 5.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are hospital & medical practitioners shares, down on the day by about 2% as a group, led down by Privia Health Group, trading lower by about 9.9% and 1life Healthcare, trading lower by about 8.4%.

