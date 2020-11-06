Friday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Advertising Stocks

In trading on Friday, general contractors & builders shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Green Brick Partners, down about 8.4% and shares of M/I Homes off about 6.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are advertising shares, down on the day by about 3.3% as a group, led down by Quotient Technology, trading lower by about 19.2% and Emerald Holding, trading lower by about 4.8%.

