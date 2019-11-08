Markets
ETRN

Friday Sector Laggards: Gas Utilities, Specialty Retail Stocks

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Friday, gas utilities shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Equitrans Midstream, down about 3.7% and shares of Southwest Gas Holdings down about 3.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are specialty retail shares, down on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led down by Revolve Group, trading lower by about 11% and The Michaels Companies, trading lower by about 3.9%.

Friday Sector Laggards: Gas Utilities, Specialty Retail Stocks
VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Gas Utilities, Specialty Retail Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ETRN SWX RVLV MIK

Other Topics

Stocks

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular