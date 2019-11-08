Friday Sector Laggards: Gas Utilities, Specialty Retail Stocks

In trading on Friday, gas utilities shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Equitrans Midstream, down about 3.7% and shares of Southwest Gas Holdings down about 3.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are specialty retail shares, down on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led down by Revolve Group, trading lower by about 11% and The Michaels Companies, trading lower by about 3.9%.

