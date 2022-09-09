Markets
NFE

Friday Sector Laggards: Gas Utilities, Beverages & Wineries

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Friday, gas utilities shares were relative laggards, up on the day by about 0.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of New Fortress Energy, off about 3.8% and shares of Newjersey Resources off about 2.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are beverages & wineries shares, up on the day by about 0.6% as a group, led down by National Beverage, trading lower by about 4.6% and The Alkaline Water Company, trading lower by about 0.9%.

Friday Sector Laggards: Gas Utilities, Beverages & Wineries
VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Gas Utilities, Beverages & Wineries

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NFENJRFIZZWTER

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular