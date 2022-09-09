In trading on Friday, gas utilities shares were relative laggards, up on the day by about 0.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of New Fortress Energy, off about 3.8% and shares of Newjersey Resources off about 2.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are beverages & wineries shares, up on the day by about 0.6% as a group, led down by National Beverage, trading lower by about 4.6% and The Alkaline Water Company, trading lower by about 0.9%.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Gas Utilities, Beverages & Wineries

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.