Friday Sector Laggards: Financial, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Friday, Financial stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Within that group, Huntington Bancshares Inc (Symbol: HBAN) and Kimco Realty Corp (Symbol: KIM) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 2.2% and 1.9%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is flat on the day on the day, and up 30.67% year-to-date. Huntington Bancshares Inc, meanwhile, is up 23.63% year-to-date, and Kimco Realty Corp is up 46.04% year-to-date. HBAN makes up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and Sempra Energy (Symbol: SRE) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.6% and 0.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 5.09% on a year-to-date basis. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 8.39% year-to-date, and Sempra Energy is up 7.68% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and SRE make up approximately 5.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +1.7%
Healthcare +0.7%
Services +0.3%
Industrial +0.3%
Consumer Products 0.0%
Energy 0.0%
Utilities -0.1%
Materials -0.1%
Financial -0.3%

