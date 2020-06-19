Markets
Friday Sector Laggards: Financial, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Financial companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.2% loss. Within that group, Ventas Inc (Symbol: VTR) and Welltower Inc (Symbol: WELL) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.5% and 2.2%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 0.1% on the day, and down 21.15% year-to-date. Ventas Inc, meanwhile, is down 30.82% year-to-date, and Welltower Inc, is down 31.43% year-to-date.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Utilities stocks, Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED) and American Electric Power Co Inc (Symbol: AEP) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.1% and 0.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and down 7.88% on a year-to-date basis. Consolidated Edison Inc, meanwhile, is down 16.49% year-to-date, and American Electric Power Co Inc, is down 12.82% year-to-date. Combined, ED and AEP make up approximately 8.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Energy +1.7%
Healthcare +1.1%
Materials +0.8%
Consumer Products +0.7%
Technology & Communications +0.7%
Services +0.4%
Industrial +0.4%
Utilities +0.1%
Financial -0.2%

