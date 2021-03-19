Markets
Friday Sector Laggards: Financial, Materials

In afternoon trading on Friday, Financial stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Within that group, Chubb Ltd (Symbol: CB) and Travelers Companies Inc (Symbol: TRV) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.9% and 4.0%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 0.9% on the day, and up 16.36% year-to-date. Chubb Ltd, meanwhile, is up 4.39% year-to-date, and Travelers Companies Inc is up 7.91% year-to-date. Combined, CB and TRV make up approximately 2.9% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (Symbol: MLM) and Ball Corp (Symbol: BLL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.6% and 1.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and up 8.00% on a year-to-date basis. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., meanwhile, is up 17.96% year-to-date, and Ball Corp, is down 12.31% year-to-date. Combined, MLM and BLL make up approximately 5.3% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

ETF Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +1.3%
Technology & Communications +1.0%
Services +0.8%
Utilities +0.5%
Healthcare +0.5%
Consumer Products +0.2%
Industrial -0.2%
Materials -0.3%
Financial -0.4%

