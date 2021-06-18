Friday Sector Laggards: Financial, Energy

In afternoon trading on Friday, Financial stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.8% loss. Within that group, Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC) and State Street Corp. (Symbol: STT) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.4% and 4.1%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 2.1% on the day, and up 20.44% year-to-date. Lincoln National Corp., meanwhile, is up 20.27% year-to-date, and State Street Corp. is up 10.50% year-to-date. Combined, LNC and STT make up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 1.6% loss. Among large Energy stocks, Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) and Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (Symbol: COG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.9% and 2.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 1.8% in midday trading, and up 41.32% on a year-to-date basis. Baker Hughes Company, meanwhile, is up 12.30% year-to-date, and Cabot Oil & Gas Corp., is down 3.65% year-to-date. Combined, BKR and COG make up approximately 2.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services -0.7% Industrial -0.8% Healthcare -0.9% Materials -1.0% Technology & Communications -1.2% Consumer Products -1.3% Utilities -1.5% Energy -1.6% Financial -1.8%

