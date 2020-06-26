Friday Sector Laggards: Financial, Energy

In afternoon trading on Friday, Financial stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 3.3% loss. Within that group, Huntington Bancshares Inc (Symbol: HBAN) and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 10.4% and 8.4%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 3.9% on the day, and down 25.34% year-to-date. Huntington Bancshares Inc, meanwhile, is down 39.26% year-to-date, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the, is down 16.39% year-to-date. Combined, HBAN and GS make up approximately 2.7% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 3.3% loss. Among large Energy stocks, Noble Energy Inc (Symbol: NBL) and ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.4% and 5.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 3.0% in midday trading, and down 37.12% on a year-to-date basis. Noble Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 62.36% year-to-date, and ONEOK Inc, is down 56.67% year-to-date. Combined, NBL and OKE make up approximately 2.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities -0.7% Technology & Communications -1.0% Healthcare -1.1% Materials -1.2% Industrial -1.7% Services -1.9% Consumer Products -2.1% Financial -3.3% Energy -3.3%

