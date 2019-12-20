Friday Sector Laggards: Financial, Energy

In afternoon trading on Friday, Financial stocks are the worst performing sector, higher by 0.2%. Within that group, Invesco Ltd (Symbol: IVZ) and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (Symbol: AMG) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 2.8% and 1.8%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 0.2% on the day, and up 30.79% year-to-date. Invesco Ltd, meanwhile, is up 14.34% year-to-date, and Affiliated Managers Group Inc., is down 11.32% year-to-date. Combined, IVZ and AMG make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, up 0.3%. Among large Energy stocks, Apache Corp (Symbol: APA) and Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.2% and 0.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 9.38% on a year-to-date basis. Apache Corp, meanwhile, is down 10.70% year-to-date, and Schlumberger Ltd is up 14.43% year-to-date. Combined, APA and SLB make up approximately 5.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products +0.8% Utilities +0.7% Services +0.6% Industrial +0.6% Healthcare +0.5% Technology & Communications +0.5% Materials +0.4% Energy +0.3% Financial +0.2%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.