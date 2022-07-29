In trading on Friday, entertainment shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Roku, off about 26.4% and shares of Fubotv down about 4.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are music & electronics stores shares, down on the day by about 2.4% as a group, led down by Best Buy, trading lower by about 4% and Weber, trading lower by about 3.5%.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Entertainment, Music & Electronics Stores

