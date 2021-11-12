Markets
Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Utilities

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Energy sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Within that group, Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) and Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 1.4% and 1.4%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.6% on the day, and up 55.66% year-to-date. Halliburton Company, meanwhile, is up 24.52% year-to-date, and Valero Energy Corp is up 39.86% year-to-date. Combined, HAL and VLO make up approximately 5.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, Edison International (Symbol: EIX) and Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.3% and 1.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and up 8.66% on a year-to-date basis. Edison International, meanwhile, is up 5.63% year-to-date, and Entergy Corp is up 3.98% year-to-date. Combined, EIX and ETR make up approximately 4.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +0.9%
Materials +0.8%
Healthcare +0.7%
Industrial +0.5%
Services +0.4%
Consumer Products +0.3%
Financial 0.0%
Utilities -0.2%
Energy -0.4%

