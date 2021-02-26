Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.9% loss. Within the sector, EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) and Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 9.0% and 3.6%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 2.3% on the day, and up 27.12% year-to-date. EOG Resources, Inc., meanwhile, is up 29.61% year-to-date, and Kinder Morgan Inc. is up 9.75% year-to-date. Combined, EOG and KMI make up approximately 7.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.0% and 3.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.9% in midday trading, and down 6.00% on a year-to-date basis. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 2.12% year-to-date, and Pinnacle West Capital Corp, is down 10.30% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and PNW make up approximately 2.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +0.9% Technology & Communications +0.9% Industrial -0.2% Consumer Products -0.5% Materials -0.7% Healthcare -0.8% Utilities -1.1% Financial -1.1% Energy -1.9%

