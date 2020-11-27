Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Friday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.4% loss. Within that group, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.1% and 3.4%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.2% on the day, and down 32.51% year-to-date. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is down 51.52% year-to-date, and Hess Corp, is down 22.89% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and HES make up approximately 3.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW) and DTE Energy Co (Symbol: DTE) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.0% and 2.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 1.0% in midday trading, and up 0.91% on a year-to-date basis. Pinnacle West Capital Corp, meanwhile, is down 3.13% year-to-date, and DTE Energy Co is up 1.31% year-to-date. Combined, PNW and DTE make up approximately 3.9% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +1.0% Technology & Communications +0.9% Materials +0.3% Services +0.1% Consumer Products -0.1% Industrial -0.1% Financial -0.7% Utilities -1.0% Energy -1.4%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.