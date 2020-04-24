Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, up 0.2%. Within the sector, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (Symbol: HP) and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 8.0% and 3.5%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.7% on the day, and down 41.15% year-to-date. Helmerich & Payne, Inc., meanwhile, is down 59.28% year-to-date, and Diamondback Energy, Inc., is down 61.04% year-to-date. Combined, HP and FANG make up approximately 1.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.4%. Among large Utilities stocks, FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE) and WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.6% and 1.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and down 9.48% on a year-to-date basis. FirstEnergy Corp, meanwhile, is down 12.06% year-to-date, and WEC Energy Group Inc is up 1.62% year-to-date. Combined, FE and WEC make up approximately 6.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.6% Services +1.2% Healthcare +1.2% Materials +1.1% Consumer Products +1.0% Financial +1.0% Industrial +0.8% Utilities +0.4% Energy +0.2%

