Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Utilities

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Energy sector, showing a 5.2% loss. Within that group, Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 8.6% and 8.5%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 5.4% on the day, and up 33.76% year-to-date. Devon Energy Corp., meanwhile, is up 36.47% year-to-date, and Diamondback Energy, Inc. is up 16.84% year-to-date. Combined, DVN and FANG make up approximately 4.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 1.3% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, Sempra (Symbol: SRE) and NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.3% and 2.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 1.0% in midday trading, and down 8.79% on a year-to-date basis. Sempra, meanwhile, is up 4.65% year-to-date, and NRG Energy Inc, is down 15.30% year-to-date. Combined, SRE and NRG make up approximately 5.9% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.8% Services +1.2% Financial +1.0% Consumer Products +0.9% Healthcare +0.9% Industrial +0.7% Materials +0.1% Utilities -1.3% Energy -5.2%

