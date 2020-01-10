Markets
Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Technology & Communications

Contributor
In afternoon trading on Friday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Within that group, Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 2.7% and 2.5%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.4% on the day, and down 0.17% year-to-date. Devon Energy Corp., meanwhile, is down 3.15% year-to-date, and Marathon Oil Corp., is down 3.39% year-to-date. Combined, DVN and MRO make up approximately 1.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, IPG Photonics Corp (Symbol: IPGP) and Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.5% and 2.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and up 3.17% on a year-to-date basis. IPG Photonics Corp, meanwhile, is down 6.00% year-to-date, and Broadcom Inc , is down 5.27% year-to-date. Combined, IPGP and AVGO make up approximately 1.9% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Healthcare +0.4%
Utilities +0.2%
Services 0.0%
Consumer Products -0.1%
Financial -0.1%
Technology & Communications -0.2%
Industrial -0.2%
Materials -0.2%
Energy -0.3%

