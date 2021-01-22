Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Services

In afternoon trading on Friday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Within that group, Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) and Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.1% and 3.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.8% on the day, and up 10.66% year-to-date. Devon Energy Corp., meanwhile, is up 12.68% year-to-date, and Halliburton Company, is down 0.40% year-to-date. Combined, DVN and HAL make up approximately 3.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Among large Services stocks, DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH) and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (Symbol: HLT) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.4% and 3.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and up 1.72% on a year-to-date basis. DISH Network Corp, meanwhile, is down 5.60% year-to-date, and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, is down 5.71% year-to-date. Combined, DISH and HLT make up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.1% Healthcare +0.1% Consumer Products -0.2% Materials -0.4% Industrial -0.6% Financial -0.7% Services -0.8% Technology & Communications -0.8% Energy -0.9%

