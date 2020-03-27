Markets
Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Services

In afternoon trading on Friday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 5.8% loss. Within that group, Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) and Apache Corp (Symbol: APA) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 14.0% and 13.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 5.7% on the day, and down 51.34% year-to-date. Devon Energy Corp., meanwhile, is down 75.28% year-to-date, and Apache Corp, is down 79.46% year-to-date. Combined, DVN and APA make up approximately 2.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 4.6% loss. Among large Services stocks, Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) and Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) are the most notable, showing a loss of 17.1% and 11.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 3.1% in midday trading, and down 22.04% on a year-to-date basis. Carnival Corp, meanwhile, is down 69.96% year-to-date, and Las Vegas Sands Corp, is down 37.00% year-to-date. Combined, CCL and LVS make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +0.5%
Financial -1.5%
Consumer Products -2.4%
Healthcare -3.0%
Technology & Communications -3.0%
Materials -4.0%
Services -4.6%
Industrial -4.6%
Energy -5.8%

