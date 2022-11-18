Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Services

In afternoon trading on Friday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.4% loss. Within that group, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.6% and 3.5%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.5% on the day, and up 68.17% year-to-date. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is up 51.42% year-to-date, and EOG Resources, Inc. is up 65.14% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and EOG make up approximately 6.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Among large Services stocks, Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) and Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.5% and 2.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and down 27.46% on a year-to-date basis. Live Nation Entertainment Inc, meanwhile, is down 43.90% year-to-date, and Wynn Resorts Ltd, is down 10.54% year-to-date. Combined, LYV and WYNN make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+1.8%
|Consumer Products
|+0.7%
|Financial
|+0.6%
|Healthcare
|+0.5%
|Industrial
|+0.4%
|Materials
|+0.4%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.1%
|Services
|-0.2%
|Energy
|-1.4%
Also see: ALUS shares outstanding history
HHSE Insider Buying
ELEV Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.