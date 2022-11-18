Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Services

In afternoon trading on Friday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.4% loss. Within that group, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.6% and 3.5%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.5% on the day, and up 68.17% year-to-date. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is up 51.42% year-to-date, and EOG Resources, Inc. is up 65.14% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and EOG make up approximately 6.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Among large Services stocks, Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) and Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.5% and 2.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and down 27.46% on a year-to-date basis. Live Nation Entertainment Inc, meanwhile, is down 43.90% year-to-date, and Wynn Resorts Ltd, is down 10.54% year-to-date. Combined, LYV and WYNN make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.8% Consumer Products +0.7% Financial +0.6% Healthcare +0.5% Industrial +0.4% Materials +0.4% Technology & Communications +0.1% Services -0.2% Energy -1.4%

