Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Services

In afternoon trading on Friday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 3.7% loss. Within that group, Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) and APA Corp (Symbol: APA) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 5.8% and 5.7%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 3.6% on the day, and up 49.00% year-to-date. Hess Corp, meanwhile, is up 45.47% year-to-date, and APA Corp is up 84.34% year-to-date. Combined, HES and APA make up approximately 3.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Among large Services stocks, Ross Stores Inc (Symbol: ROST) and Discovery Inc (Symbol: DISCA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.3% and 5.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and up 22.98% on a year-to-date basis. Ross Stores Inc, meanwhile, is down 8.15% year-to-date, and Discovery Inc, is down 16.05% year-to-date. Combined, ROST and DISCA make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.6% Technology & Communications +0.2% Healthcare -0.1% Industrial -0.1% Materials -0.1% Consumer Products -0.2% Services -0.8% Financial -0.8% Energy -3.7%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.