Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.6% loss. Within that group, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.8% and 2.9%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.7% on the day, and up 55.86% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is up 84.48% year-to-date, and Coterra Energy Inc is up 35.57% year-to-date. Combined, APA and CTRA make up approximately 2.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK) and Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN) are the most notable, showing a loss of 11.6% and 5.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 18.97% on a year-to-date basis. Mohawk Industries, Inc., meanwhile, is up 24.80% year-to-date, and Eastman Chemical Co is up 5.59% year-to-date. EMN makes up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Healthcare +0.4%
Technology & Communications +0.3%
Industrial +0.2%
Consumer Products -0.1%
Financial -0.4%
Services -0.6%
Utilities -0.8%
Materials -1.2%
Energy -1.6%

