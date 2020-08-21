Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

In afternoon trading on Friday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.3% loss. Within that group, Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) and TechnipFMC plc (Symbol: FTI) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.9% and 3.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.8% on the day, and down 38.30% year-to-date. Marathon Oil Corp., meanwhile, is down 60.64% year-to-date, and TechnipFMC plc, is down 64.53% year-to-date. Combined, MRO and FTI make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) and CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.7% and 2.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 1.69% on a year-to-date basis. Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, meanwhile, is up 9.41% year-to-date, and CF Industries Holdings Inc, is down 30.28% year-to-date. Combined, FCX and CF make up approximately 4.1% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +0.4% Consumer Products -0.0% Utilities 0.0% Industrial -0.0% Technology & Communications -0.2% Healthcare -0.3% Financial -0.4% Materials -0.6% Energy -1.3%

