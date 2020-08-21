Markets
MRO

Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In afternoon trading on Friday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.3% loss. Within that group, Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) and TechnipFMC plc (Symbol: FTI) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.9% and 3.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.8% on the day, and down 38.30% year-to-date. Marathon Oil Corp., meanwhile, is down 60.64% year-to-date, and TechnipFMC plc, is down 64.53% year-to-date. Combined, MRO and FTI make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) and CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.7% and 2.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 1.69% on a year-to-date basis. Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, meanwhile, is up 9.41% year-to-date, and CF Industries Holdings Inc, is down 30.28% year-to-date. Combined, FCX and CF make up approximately 4.1% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

ETF Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Services +0.4%
Consumer Products -0.0%
Utilities 0.0%
Industrial -0.0%
Technology & Communications -0.2%
Healthcare -0.3%
Financial -0.4%
Materials -0.6%
Energy -1.3%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRO FTI XLE FCX CF

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular