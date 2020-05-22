Markets
Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Energy sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Within that group, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (Symbol: HP) and Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.3% and 3.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.1% on the day, and down 35.26% year-to-date. Helmerich & Payne, Inc., meanwhile, is down 57.16% year-to-date, and Halliburton Company, is down 51.78% year-to-date. Combined, HP and HAL make up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) and International Paper Co (Symbol: IP) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.5% and 1.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and down 13.45% on a year-to-date basis. Nucor Corp., meanwhile, is down 29.27% year-to-date, and International Paper Co, is down 28.39% year-to-date. Combined, NUE and IP make up approximately 4.1% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +0.4%
Consumer Products +0.3%
Healthcare +0.3%
Technology & Communications +0.2%
Services +0.1%
Industrial 0.0%
Financial -0.1%
Materials -0.2%
Energy -0.8%

