Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Energy sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Within that group, Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) and Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (Symbol: HP) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 1.8% and 1.4%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is flat on the day on the day, and up 11.89% year-to-date. Devon Energy Corp., meanwhile, is up 16.46% year-to-date, and Helmerich & Payne, Inc., is down 1.13% year-to-date. Combined, DVN and HP make up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) and CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.9% and 1.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 23.79% on a year-to-date basis. Mosaic Co , meanwhile, is down 26.63% year-to-date, and CF Industries Holdings Inc is up 12.50% year-to-date. Combined, MOS and CF make up approximately 2.6% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Consumer Products +0.2%
Healthcare +0.1%
Utilities -0.0%
Financial -0.0%
Services -0.1%
Technology & Communications -0.1%
Industrial -0.1%
Materials -0.2%
Energy -0.3%

