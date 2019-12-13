Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

In afternoon trading on Friday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Within that group, Apache Corp (Symbol: APA) and Cimarex Energy Co (Symbol: XEC) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 2.8% and 1.7%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.5% on the day, and up 8.28% year-to-date. Apache Corp, meanwhile, is down 14.55% year-to-date, and Cimarex Energy Co, is down 20.54% year-to-date. Combined, APA and XEC make up approximately 1.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) and DuPont (Symbol: DD) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.4% and 1.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 21.59% on a year-to-date basis. Nucor Corp., meanwhile, is up 11.76% year-to-date, and DuPont, is down 41.15% year-to-date. Combined, NUE and DD make up approximately 10.1% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.8% Technology & Communications -0.0% Industrial -0.1% Consumer Products -0.2% Services -0.2% Healthcare -0.4% Financial -0.5% Materials -0.6% Energy -0.7%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.