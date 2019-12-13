Markets
APA

Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In afternoon trading on Friday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Within that group, Apache Corp (Symbol: APA) and Cimarex Energy Co (Symbol: XEC) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 2.8% and 1.7%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.5% on the day, and up 8.28% year-to-date. Apache Corp, meanwhile, is down 14.55% year-to-date, and Cimarex Energy Co, is down 20.54% year-to-date. Combined, APA and XEC make up approximately 1.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) and DuPont (Symbol: DD) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.4% and 1.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 21.59% on a year-to-date basis. Nucor Corp., meanwhile, is up 11.76% year-to-date, and DuPont, is down 41.15% year-to-date. Combined, NUE and DD make up approximately 10.1% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Market News Video

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +0.8%
Technology & Communications -0.0%
Industrial -0.1%
Consumer Products -0.2%
Services -0.2%
Healthcare -0.4%
Financial -0.5%
Materials -0.6%
Energy -0.7%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

APA XEC XLE NUE DD

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular