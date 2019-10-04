Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.6% loss. Within that group, Apache Corp (Symbol: APA) and Cimarex Energy Co (Symbol: XEC) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.1% and 1.9%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.1% on the day, and up 2.21% year-to-date. Apache Corp, meanwhile, is down 13.58% year-to-date, and Cimarex Energy Co, is down 24.62% year-to-date. Combined, APA and XEC make up approximately 1.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, higher by 0.5%. Among large Materials stocks, Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) and Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.5% and 1.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and up 13.32% on a year-to-date basis. Mosaic Co , meanwhile, is down 33.74% year-to-date, and Albemarle Corp., is down 12.59% year-to-date. Combined, MOS and ALB make up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.0% Healthcare +0.9% Financial +0.8% Technology & Communications +0.8% Industrial +0.8% Consumer Products +0.7% Services +0.7% Materials +0.5% Energy -0.6%

