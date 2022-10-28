Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Energy sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Within the sector, Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) and Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.0% and 2.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.1% on the day, and up 64.63% year-to-date. Schlumberger Ltd, meanwhile, is up 69.05% year-to-date, and Pioneer Natural Resources Co is up 53.65% year-to-date. Combined, SLB and PXD make up approximately 9.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, higher by 0.8%. Among large Materials stocks, LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB) and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.4% and 2.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and down 16.31% on a year-to-date basis. LyondellBasell Industries NV, meanwhile, is down 5.01% year-to-date, and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, is down 22.19% year-to-date. Combined, LYB and FCX make up approximately 7.9% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +2.5% Financial +2.0% Industrial +2.0% Consumer Products +1.9% Utilities +1.8% Services +1.7% Healthcare +0.9% Materials +0.8% Energy -0.5%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.