Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Energy sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Within that group, Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) and Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.9% and 3.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.7% on the day, and up 16.70% year-to-date. Chevron Corporation, meanwhile, is up 9.74% year-to-date, and Phillips 66 is up 14.89% year-to-date. Combined, CVX and PSX make up approximately 24.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE) and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.6% and 4.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.7% in midday trading, and down 9.34% on a year-to-date basis. Celanese Corp, meanwhile, is down 10.09% year-to-date, and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, is down 14.80% year-to-date. Combined, CE and FCX make up approximately 8.0% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +0.9% Healthcare +0.7% Utilities +0.5% Technology & Communications +0.5% Industrial -0.1% Financial -0.2% Consumer Products -0.5% Materials -0.6% Energy -1.1%

