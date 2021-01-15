Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Industrial

Markets
Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 3.2% loss. Within that group, Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) and ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.1% and 5.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 3.4% on the day, and up 13.32% year-to-date. Occidental Petroleum Corp, meanwhile, is up 31.46% year-to-date, and ConocoPhillips is up 13.38% year-to-date. Combined, OXY and COP make up approximately 6.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, showing a 1.3% loss. Among large Industrial stocks, United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) and American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.6% and 3.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is down 1.4% in midday trading, and up 0.24% on a year-to-date basis. United Airlines Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is up 2.06% year-to-date, and American Airlines Group Inc is up 0.23% year-to-date. Combined, UAL and AAL make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Chart Zero

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +1.0%
Healthcare 0.0%
Services -0.4%
Technology & Communications -0.4%
Consumer Products -0.7%
Financial -0.7%
Materials -1.2%
Industrial -1.3%
Energy -3.2%

