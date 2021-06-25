Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Healthcare

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Energy sector, higher by 0.2%. Within that group, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 1.1% and 0.6%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is flat on the day on the day, and up 48.06% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is up 55.46% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp. is up 91.02% year-to-date. Combined, APA and DVN make up approximately 2.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.3%. Among large Healthcare stocks, AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) and Organon & Co (Symbol: OGN) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.7% and 1.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 11.32% on a year-to-date basis. AbbVie Inc, meanwhile, is up 7.68% year-to-date, and Organon & Co, is down 11.85% year-to-date. Combined, ABBV and OGN make up approximately 4.4% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products +1.1% Financial +1.0% Services +0.7% Utilities +0.7% Materials +0.6% Technology & Communications +0.4% Industrial +0.4% Healthcare +0.3% Energy +0.2%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.