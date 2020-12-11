Markets
COG

Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Healthcare

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 2.1% loss. Within that group, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (Symbol: COG) and TechnipFMC plc (Symbol: FTI) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.4% and 4.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.6% on the day, and down 29.15% year-to-date. Cabot Oil & Gas Corp., meanwhile, is down 1.78% year-to-date, and TechnipFMC plc, is down 54.55% year-to-date. Combined, COG and FTI make up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, ABIOMED, Inc. (Symbol: ABMD) and DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.9% and 3.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 10.70% on a year-to-date basis. ABIOMED, Inc., meanwhile, is up 50.94% year-to-date, and DaVita Inc is up 44.47% year-to-date. Combined, ABMD and DVA make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Canada Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Industrial -0.1%
Utilities -0.2%
Consumer Products -0.3%
Services -0.3%
Technology & Communications -0.4%
Materials -0.5%
Financial -0.9%
Healthcare -1.0%
Energy -2.1%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

COG FTI XLE ABMD DVA

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular