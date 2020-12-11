Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 2.1% loss. Within that group, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (Symbol: COG) and TechnipFMC plc (Symbol: FTI) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.4% and 4.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.6% on the day, and down 29.15% year-to-date. Cabot Oil & Gas Corp., meanwhile, is down 1.78% year-to-date, and TechnipFMC plc, is down 54.55% year-to-date. Combined, COG and FTI make up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, ABIOMED, Inc. (Symbol: ABMD) and DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.9% and 3.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 10.70% on a year-to-date basis. ABIOMED, Inc., meanwhile, is up 50.94% year-to-date, and DaVita Inc is up 44.47% year-to-date. Combined, ABMD and DVA make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Industrial -0.1% Utilities -0.2% Consumer Products -0.3% Services -0.3% Technology & Communications -0.4% Materials -0.5% Financial -0.9% Healthcare -1.0% Energy -2.1%

