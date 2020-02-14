Markets
Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.2% loss. Within the sector, Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) and National Oilwell Varco Inc (Symbol: NOV) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.9% and 3.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.0% on the day, and down 9.49% year-to-date. Marathon Oil Corp., meanwhile, is down 21.38% year-to-date, and National Oilwell Varco Inc, is down 9.70% year-to-date. Combined, MRO and NOV make up approximately 1.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Wellcare Health Plans Inc (Symbol: WCG) and Waters Corp. (Symbol: WAT) are the most notable, showing a loss of 42.8% and 2.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 1.79% on a year-to-date basis. Wellcare Health Plans Inc, meanwhile, is up 5.97% year-to-date, and Waters Corp., is down 7.66% year-to-date. Combined, WCG and WAT make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +0.4%
Consumer Products -0.0%
Financial 0.0%
Services -0.1%
Materials -0.1%
Industrial -0.2%
Technology & Communications -0.4%
Healthcare -0.7%
Energy -1.2%

