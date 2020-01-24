Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 2.5% loss. Within that group, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (Symbol: COG) and National Oilwell Varco Inc (Symbol: NOV) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.9% and 4.9%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.9% on the day, and down 6.38% year-to-date. Cabot Oil & Gas Corp., meanwhile, is down 16.23% year-to-date, and National Oilwell Varco Inc, is down 13.75% year-to-date. Combined, COG and NOV make up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 2.3% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, WellCare Health Plans Inc (Symbol: WCG) and AmerisourceBergen Corp. (Symbol: ABC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 42.8% and 5.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 1.7% in midday trading, and up 0.52% on a year-to-date basis. WellCare Health Plans Inc, meanwhile, is up 5.97% year-to-date, and AmerisourceBergen Corp. is up 1.88% year-to-date. Combined, WCG and ABC make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities -0.0% Technology & Communications -1.2% Industrial -1.2% Consumer Products -1.4% Financial -1.4% Materials -1.5% Services -1.8% Healthcare -2.3% Energy -2.5%

