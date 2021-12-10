Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Friday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Within that group, Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) and Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 1.0% and 1.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.3% on the day, and up 53.82% year-to-date. Marathon Oil Corp., meanwhile, is up 140.67% year-to-date, and Coterra Energy Inc is up 33.48% year-to-date. Combined, MRO and CTRA make up approximately 3.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) and Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.4% and 2.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 19.55% on a year-to-date basis. Moderna Inc, meanwhile, is up 149.00% year-to-date, and Bristol Myers Squibb Co., is down 6.01% year-to-date. Combined, MRNA and BMY make up approximately 4.2% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Consumer Products
|+0.9%
|Utilities
|+0.7%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.5%
|Materials
|+0.5%
|Services
|+0.3%
|Industrial
|+0.3%
|Financial
|0.0%
|Healthcare
|-0.1%
|Energy
|-0.2%
