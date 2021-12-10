Markets
MRO

Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Healthcare

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In afternoon trading on Friday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Within that group, Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) and Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 1.0% and 1.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.3% on the day, and up 53.82% year-to-date. Marathon Oil Corp., meanwhile, is up 140.67% year-to-date, and Coterra Energy Inc is up 33.48% year-to-date. Combined, MRO and CTRA make up approximately 3.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) and Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.4% and 2.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 19.55% on a year-to-date basis. Moderna Inc, meanwhile, is up 149.00% year-to-date, and Bristol Myers Squibb Co., is down 6.01% year-to-date. Combined, MRNA and BMY make up approximately 4.2% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Consumer Products +0.9%
Utilities +0.7%
Technology & Communications +0.5%
Materials +0.5%
Services +0.3%
Industrial +0.3%
Financial 0.0%
Healthcare -0.1%
Energy -0.2%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRO CTRA XLE MRNA BMY

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular