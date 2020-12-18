Markets
FANG

Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Financial

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In afternoon trading on Friday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 2.2% loss. Within that group, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.8% and 3.4%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 2.3% on the day, and down 32.12% year-to-date. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is down 49.28% year-to-date, and Occidental Petroleum Corp, is down 53.07% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and OXY make up approximately 3.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 1.5% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Vornado Realty Trust (Symbol: VNO) and Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.2% and 4.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 1.1% in midday trading, and down 6.22% on a year-to-date basis. Vornado Realty Trust, meanwhile, is down 41.16% year-to-date, and Simon Property Group, Inc., is down 39.51% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

RediNews

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +0.2%
Materials +0.2%
Utilities -0.3%
Industrial -0.4%
Consumer Products -0.5%
Healthcare -0.6%
Services -0.7%
Financial -1.5%
Energy -2.2%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FANG OXY XLE VNO SPG

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular