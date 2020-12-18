Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Financial

In afternoon trading on Friday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 2.2% loss. Within that group, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.8% and 3.4%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 2.3% on the day, and down 32.12% year-to-date. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is down 49.28% year-to-date, and Occidental Petroleum Corp, is down 53.07% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and OXY make up approximately 3.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 1.5% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Vornado Realty Trust (Symbol: VNO) and Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.2% and 4.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 1.1% in midday trading, and down 6.22% on a year-to-date basis. Vornado Realty Trust, meanwhile, is down 41.16% year-to-date, and Simon Property Group, Inc., is down 39.51% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +0.2% Materials +0.2% Utilities -0.3% Industrial -0.4% Consumer Products -0.5% Healthcare -0.6% Services -0.7% Financial -1.5% Energy -2.2%

