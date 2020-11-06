Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 3.0% loss. Within that group, HollyFrontier Corp (Symbol: HFC) and ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.3% and 5.4%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 2.4% on the day, and down 49.25% year-to-date. HollyFrontier Corp, meanwhile, is down 63.43% year-to-date, and ONEOK Inc, is down 59.38% year-to-date. Combined, HFC and OKE make up approximately 7.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 1.4% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Regency Centers Corp (Symbol: REG) and Federal Realty Investment Trust (Symbol: FRT) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.5% and 5.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.7% in midday trading, and down 17.36% on a year-to-date basis. Regency Centers Corp, meanwhile, is down 44.15% year-to-date, and Federal Realty Investment Trust , is down 43.90% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +0.5% Healthcare +0.3% Industrial +0.1% Services -0.1% Materials -0.3% Utilities -0.5% Consumer Products -0.6% Financial -1.4% Energy -3.0%

