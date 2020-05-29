Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Financial

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Energy sector, showing a 2.7% loss. Within that group, Apache Corp (Symbol: APA) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 7.8% and 6.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.6% on the day, and down 35.27% year-to-date. Apache Corp, meanwhile, is down 56.17% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp., is down 57.43% year-to-date. Combined, APA and DVN make up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 1.6% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Ventas Inc (Symbol: VTR) and Unum Group (Symbol: UNM) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.9% and 4.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 1.5% in midday trading, and down 23.70% on a year-to-date basis. Ventas Inc, meanwhile, is down 36.69% year-to-date, and Unum Group, is down 45.97% year-to-date. UNM makes up approximately 0.1% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +0.3% Utilities +0.2% Healthcare -0.4% Services -0.7% Materials -1.0% Industrial -1.1% Consumer Products -1.4% Financial -1.6% Energy -2.7%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.