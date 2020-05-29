Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Financial

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Energy sector, showing a 2.7% loss. Within that group, Apache Corp (Symbol: APA) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 7.8% and 6.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.6% on the day, and down 35.27% year-to-date. Apache Corp, meanwhile, is down 56.17% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp., is down 57.43% year-to-date. Combined, APA and DVN make up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 1.6% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Ventas Inc (Symbol: VTR) and Unum Group (Symbol: UNM) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.9% and 4.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 1.5% in midday trading, and down 23.70% on a year-to-date basis. Ventas Inc, meanwhile, is down 36.69% year-to-date, and Unum Group, is down 45.97% year-to-date. UNM makes up approximately 0.1% of the underlying holdings of XLF.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Technology & Communications
|+0.3%
|Utilities
|+0.2%
|Healthcare
|-0.4%
|Services
|-0.7%
|Materials
|-1.0%
|Industrial
|-1.1%
|Consumer Products
|-1.4%
|Financial
|-1.6%
|Energy
|-2.7%
