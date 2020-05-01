Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Financial

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Energy sector, showing a 7.2% loss. Within the sector, Apache Corp (Symbol: APA) and Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (Symbol: HP) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 13.8% and 12.4%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 5.5% on the day, and down 39.26% year-to-date. Apache Corp, meanwhile, is down 54.88% year-to-date, and Helmerich & Payne, Inc., is down 60.30% year-to-date. Combined, APA and HP make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 4.4% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Weyerhaeuser Co (Symbol: WY) and Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 17.8% and 9.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 3.5% in midday trading, and down 28.07% on a year-to-date basis. Weyerhaeuser Co, meanwhile, is down 39.32% year-to-date, and Lincoln National Corp., is down 44.30% year-to-date. LNC makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities -2.8% Healthcare -2.8% Consumer Products -3.0% Materials -3.3% Services -3.6% Technology & Communications -3.9% Industrial -3.9% Financial -4.4% Energy -7.2%

