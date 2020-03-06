Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 7.9% loss. Within that group, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 16.2% and 15.8%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 5.5% on the day, and down 29.14% year-to-date. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is down 47.08% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp., is down 48.29% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and DVN make up approximately 2.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 3.8% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC) and Truist Financial Corp (Symbol: TFC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.7% and 7.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 4.1% in midday trading, and down 17.61% on a year-to-date basis. Lincoln National Corp., meanwhile, is down 34.94% year-to-date, and Truist Financial Corp, is down 27.65% year-to-date. Combined, LNC and TFC make up approximately 2.5% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services -2.2% Utilities -2.5% Industrial -2.5% Consumer Products -2.7% Healthcare -3.2% Technology & Communications -3.5% Materials -3.5% Financial -3.8% Energy -7.9%

