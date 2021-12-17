Markets
HES

Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Financial

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In afternoon trading on Friday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.4% loss. Within that group, Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) and ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.4% and 3.6%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.4% on the day, and up 48.77% year-to-date. Hess Corp, meanwhile, is up 38.88% year-to-date, and ConocoPhillips is up 77.13% year-to-date. Combined, HES and COP make up approximately 6.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) and People's United Financial Inc (Symbol: PBCT) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.0% and 3.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 1.7% in midday trading, and up 33.13% on a year-to-date basis. Wells Fargo & Co, meanwhile, is up 62.08% year-to-date, and People's United Financial Inc is up 36.73% year-to-date. Combined, WFC and PBCT make up approximately 4.7% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Preferred Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Healthcare +0.8%
Technology & Communications +0.7%
Services +0.2%
Materials -0.1%
Utilities -0.4%
Industrial -0.4%
Consumer Products -0.5%
Financial -0.8%
Energy -1.4%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HES COP XLE WFC PBCT

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular