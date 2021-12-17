Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Financial

In afternoon trading on Friday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.4% loss. Within that group, Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) and ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.4% and 3.6%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.4% on the day, and up 48.77% year-to-date. Hess Corp, meanwhile, is up 38.88% year-to-date, and ConocoPhillips is up 77.13% year-to-date. Combined, HES and COP make up approximately 6.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) and People's United Financial Inc (Symbol: PBCT) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.0% and 3.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 1.7% in midday trading, and up 33.13% on a year-to-date basis. Wells Fargo & Co, meanwhile, is up 62.08% year-to-date, and People's United Financial Inc is up 36.73% year-to-date. Combined, WFC and PBCT make up approximately 4.7% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +0.8% Technology & Communications +0.7% Services +0.2% Materials -0.1% Utilities -0.4% Industrial -0.4% Consumer Products -0.5% Financial -0.8% Energy -1.4%

